Updates on seven proposed major Norwich home building plans

Updates on home building projects in the Greater Norwich Local Plan were heard by the government's Planning Inspectorate - Credit: George Thompson

Government inspectors questioned the progress of a series of Norwich homebuilding projects, with some set to massively expand.

On Tuesday, the government's planning inspectorate held a hearing to assess the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP) - a blueprint for where 50,000 homes could be built across Norwich and its outskirts between now and 2038.

Tuesday's hearing focused on projects that have been included in previous blueprints but have not been delivered.

Here are updates on seven of the plans for Norwich...

The Royal Mail's Norwich Mail Centre council hold 150 homes - Credit: Archant

Norwich Mail Centre, Thorpe Road

Located on the south side of Thorpe road, the 3.7acre Norwich Mail Centre could provide space for 150 homes.

However, the centre is still in use by Royal Mail, which the hearing heard has stopped plans moving forward.

Planning inspector Mike Worden questioned if there was any evidence a relocation was actively being sought by Royal Mail, with a GNLP representative assuring him it was.

The Mile Cross depot, before demolition. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

Mile Cross

Formerly home to the Mile Cross Business Centre, Norwich City Council has mooted development on the site since 2017.

Between 150 and 200 homes are proposed for Mile Cross, all of which would be social housing.

Andrew Turnball, speaking on behalf of City Hall, said the authority is in discussion with the NHS over whether a GP surgery is needed on the site.

A decision is expected soon and a planning application could then be brought forward from the autumn, with or without the surgery.

Former Eastern Electricity Headquarters, (Duke’s Wharf) Duke Street

While plans for the former Easter Electricity headquarters previously initially proposed around 120 homes, that number is now likely to rise sixfold.

Inspectors heard the latest plans for the site will include 717 units. Of which, 480 would be student flats and 237 co-living apartments - spaces with shared kitchens, living areas aimed at young professionals.

The shift in policy came after a new owner took over the site last year. The GNLP partnership is in discussion with the owner about the most appropriate use of the site.

Rouen Road car park - Credit: Archant

Land at Garden Street and Rouen Road

Allocated in the previous plan for housing development, the inspector heard the site is unlikely to come forward in the next 10 years.

The 2.6acre site is currently largely used as a car park and has space for around 100 homes.

Previous plans for the site have included a 210-place primary school, which has now been dropped.

Mr Turnbull said delays in development had been due to the council needing to wait for leaseholds to end.

The perennial plants that pulled the plug on development last year - Credit: George Thompson

King Street Stores

Plans for 20 homes at the King Street Stores, near Rouen Road, were rejected by the city council's planning committee in November but the site is proposed for inclusion in the GNLP.

Councillors argued the loss of trees in the plans was unacceptable.

Now, Ian Riley, an agent speaking on behalf of the developer, said they would be appealing the decision with the government.

Asked if 20 homes could still be delivered if the appeal was lost, Mr Riley said it would be "very difficult" and only 10 homes may be possible.

Hurricane Way, Airport Industrial Estate

Hurricane Way forms part of an industrial estate currently jointly owned by the city council and Norfolk County Council.

However, both authorities agreed to sell off the estate last year and a buyer is being sought.

Rachel Clements speaking on behalf of Halsbury, a homebuilder, argued the site should longer be included in the GNLP.

She said: “The site is going to be sold, we don’t know what the intentions of that buyer are going to be.

"I think it’s even more uncertain than it was last time around.”

A GNLP representative said having it in the plan would make it an attractive purchase.

Heigham Water Treatment Works, Waterworks Road

The 12-acre site has failed to come forward for development due to similar issues facing the Royal Mail depot, with Anglian Water continuing to use the site.

Around 60 homes and commercial development is proposed for the site.

Mike Burrell from the GNLP said the Eastern part of the site is now available but no planning application has been submitted.