Fuel poverty concerns as council officer warns of 'difficult winter ahead'

Government funding for heating homes has been branded "a drop in the ocean" for what is needed to keep people out of fuel poverty.

At a meeting of Norwich City Council’s scrutiny committee on Thursday, chairman James Wright asked about the council's plans for retrofitting homes to make them more energy-efficient.

Mr Wright's questions came on the back of an announcement by the government it would provide grants of up to £5,000 to households to replace old gas boilers with low carbon heat pumps - which work like fridges in reverse, taking hot air from the ground.

He said: “The government’s announcement represents an absolute drop in the ocean in terms of what can be done to change the way that houses are heated.

“There have been lots of concerns over the last few weeks about rising gas prices and the impact that will have on people – will it drive more fuel poverty?

“What can this council do?

"We manage 15,000 properties and do good work bringing them up to code but there are a significant number of terrace properties that are more difficult to retrofit.”

Council officer Rachel Salby said the council had been bidding for £4m of funding to help retrofit properties but said it needs a huge amount of money.

She shared Mr Wright's concerns with rising gas prices, saying "it’s going to be a difficult winter” and they would offer long and short term support.

Ms Salby said the heat pump funding "is not particularly helpful" for those facing fuel poverty because the grant fails to cover the entire cost.

Speaking after the meeting Green Party councillor Jamie Osborn said the country was faced with a winter fuel crisis and the funding announced this week "barely scratches the surface".

Mr Osborn argued the government's plans are not thought through with no plans for insulating properties before heat pumps are installed.

He said: “Once again it's fallen to local council to pick up the pieces of the government's slapdash approach to retrofitting housing and fuel poverty.

"Norwich City Council needs to quickly produce a plan for how they will meet this challenge."

This newspaper is running a campaign called There With You This Winter to support local communities, providing advice on where people can seek support.