Norwich's 'hidden' church added to at risk list

A 'hidden' church tucked away in Norwich city centre behind offices and bars has been added to a national register of vulnerable buildings, amid mounting concern for its future.

St Mary the Less, which sits off Queen Street largely out of sight, is among 60 locations added to a list of 'at risk' buildings, catalogued by SAVE Britain's Heritage.

In total, there are around 1,200 sites on the conservation charity's register of properties in danger of demolition or dereliction.

A second building in Norwich, the 17th century merchant's house in Ninham's Court - tucked away in an alley off Bethel Street - has also been added to the list.

St Mary the Less is a Grade I listed redundant church, which dates from the 13th century.

It is also known as the French Church after it served as a cloth hall for the refugee Strangers, who arrived in Norwich from the Low Countries in the 16th century and worked as weavers.

The church was used as a store and warehouse for furnishers Robertson and Coleman from 1959 to 1985 and has been in private hands since 1989.

The tower can be seen above the roof tops, while the church can also be glimpsed through a locked gate.

Its entry on the Historic England website states: "The building is thought to be in need of repair, especially the roof."

On SAVE Britain's Heritage's register, it says: "This most lovely Grade I disused church needs comprehensive repairs and a use to ensure it does not deteriorate in condition."

The Star pub in Great Yarmouth was also added to the list this week.

The 18th century building was partly refurbished in 2017, but failed to reopen after Covid-19 restrictions ended.

Many of its rooms were sold off to investors and it then changed hands for just £1,000, the new owner being a company based in Malta called 36644 Ltd.

Ninham's Court

The former merchant's house was once the home of Walter Nugent Monck, the founder of the Maddermarket Theatre.

Beneath the house itself, which dates from the 17th century, is a medieval undercroft.

While the Grade II* building has been placed on SAVE Britain's Heritage's list, there are moves afoot to preserve the building.

Norwich City Council, which owns it, has been in discussions with the Norwich Preservation Trust about its future.

