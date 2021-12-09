Multi-million pound shipping container arena approved

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

Plans for a shipping container arena in Norwich have been given the green light despite concerns from residents over noise.

A vision to create The Block, a multimillion-pound 300-seat arena on the Surface car park, near Mountergate in Norwich, which has been vacant for 20 years, was heard by Norwich City Council’s planning committee on Thursday.

The plans were presented to the committee for the second time after councillors deferred the application in early November over frustrations that they did not have enough information about the noise impact on neighbours.

A series of conditions have been imposed on the developers to try to mitigate neighbours' concerns, including no takeaway delivery food being allowed and a monitoring system that will automatically cut off music if it goes over a set volume.

The venue is expected to start holding events in Easter 2022 and has permission to be in place for one year.

If the developers wish to continue beyond 2023 they will have to seek further planning approval.

