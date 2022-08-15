Big Issue switches to electric vans in Norwich to cut pollution

Norwich is one of five cities where electric vans are now being used to distribute Big Issues for street vendors to sell - Credit: Archant

Norwich has become one of five cities where electric vans are delivering Big Issue magazines for street vendors to sell - to cut pollution.

The Big Issue group has joined forces with Citroen for a three-year partnership which will see the company provide the magazine group with a fleet of electric light commercial vehicles.

Norwich is one of five cities, along with Newcastle, Bristol, Bath and Bournemouth, where the electric vans are being used to get the magazine to homeless people, who sell the publication to get an income.

The Big Issue said, with many cities now becoming Clean Air Zones and charging older vehicles for travelling in city centres to reduce pollution, the partnership has come at a vital time.

Council bosses are considering the creation of a zero emission zone in the centre of Norwich.

Norfolk County Council has been given £500,000 to explore the idea of the zone, which would restrict all but the most eco-friendly vehicles from a series of roads, such as St Stephens Street, Red Lion Street, Castle Meadow and Exchange Street.