Will Anglia Square developer be spared levy of millions of pounds?

Developers behind the revamp of Anglia Square may be exempted from a scheme that would see them contribute millions of pounds to improve infrastructure in the surrounding area, council bosses have said.

Norwich City Council said it was not yet in a position to confirm whether it would collect money from the developers under the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

Since 2013, City Hall has imposed the levy on many construction projects, using the funds transport schemes, green infrastructure, schools and community facilities.

But when Weston Homes put forward original plans for Anglia Square - later rejected by secretary of state Robert Jenrick - it sought dispensation to be spared paying £8.8m in CIL, saying such a levy would render the scheme unviable.

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The city council had, in November 2018 - just a month before the authority's planning committee approved the plans - agreed a policy to allow certain schemes exemption, though the development was halted before it had to make a decision on the CIL.

Green city councillor Alex Catt - Credit: Denise Bradley

At a recent city council meeting, Green city councillor Alex Catt asked whether new plans lodged for Anglia Square would be exempt from the levy.

He also asked if the development - which includes up to 1,100 homes, plus retail and commercial space - would have to meet council policies for affordable housing.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable development. - Credit: Steve Adams

Mike Stonard, Labour cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said the council always looked to maximise the amount of affordable housing on any site triggering that requirement.

But he added: "However, our planning policies have always allowed for the viability of a development to be taken into account when calculating how many affordable units a site should provide.

"A viability appraisal of the scheme submitted for Anglia Square is being prepared and will need to be taken into account in determining the planning application in due course."

Anglia Square and Magdalen Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said the council's CIL exemption policy was for "exceptional circumstances" where development would deliver wider regeneration benefits.

He said: "It will be down to the applicant to make an application for such relief should they consider it necessary.

"Such an application can only be made if planning permission for the development is granted."

Steve Hatton, planning and design director at Weston Homes, previously said at least 10pc of homes would be affordable and signalled the developer would be hoping for a CIL exemption.