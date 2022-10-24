Worries that chicken farm could impact housing development

Fears about odour from a Banham Poultry farm could scupper a plan for four homes in North Walsham - Credit: Archant

Plans for four houses in north Norfolk have caused concerns from officials that future residents' lives could be impacted by odour from a nearby poultry farm.

Permission for four single-storey homes on Bacton Road in North Walsham, was given 'in principle' in 2021 at an appeal.

Now the developer is seeking final approval to get the homes built.

But their bid is facing objections from environmental health officers and a local business. The homes will all sit within the historic walled garden of Grade II listed Melbourne House.

An environmental protection officer at North Norfolk District Council said: "The characteristics of the development and proximity to the adjacent intensive poultry farm are such that there is a very strong likelihood that this adjacent site will have a severe and detrimental effect on the amenity of the proposed dwellings.

"The disturbances associated with the poultry farm site in respect to noise, dust, lighting and odour have been personally witnessed by a qualified and competent officer, and based upon professional judgement."

The government's Environment Agency did not object but raised concerns about the plans, saying noise and odour assessments conducted by the developer were not "fully representative" of onsite conditions due to the time of year they were conducted.

Banham Poultry, the owner of the next-door farm, has also objected to the plan.

They said the site has received numerous odour and noise complaints over a number of years, with complaints increasing after houses were built nearby.

A representative also argued the farm is already operating at 'best available techniques' and there is no way to mitigate any impacts further.

Ahead of a decision being made on Thursday, planning officers have also recommended the application be rejected.

They said: "The application has failed to demonstrate that future occupants of the proposed dwellings would be provided with high-quality residential amenities having regard to matters such as odour, noise, dust, lighting and pests which are associated with the adjoining poultry farm."

They added that the application has not shown the homes could be integrated with the existing business.

A planning statement submitted by the developer said the scheme already has in principle approval and should be approved, and that there is sufficient distance and rear gardens will face away from the farm.