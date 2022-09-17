Not enough shops to support 350 homes development, locals argue

Locals are objecting to plans for 350 new homes and a care home in North Walsham, saying the town does not have enough shops to cope with the rising population.

Plans to develop on a site next to North Walsham Garden Centre, on Nursery Drive, were submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) earlier this year.

The scheme would see 343 homes built by Hopkins Homes, with seven spaces for self-builds and a care home.

Neighbours continue to raise concerns about the scheme, arguing the infrastructure is not in place to support the development of the site between Norwich Road and the A149.

But the developers have stressed the site has been identified by North Norfolk District Council as a spot where housing development would suitable.

One Bailey Road resident said: "Social facilities in the area will struggle to cope with the increased amount of residents, it is impossible to get a dentist appointment in the area, the doctors are overstretched and the schools can not cope with more children as they physically do not have the space to expand.

"The parking for shopping in the town is inadequate meaning that people have to travel outside the town for their shopping."

A Bailey Road resident echoed their concerns, adding: "I understand that there is a general housing crisis but the solution is not just to build houses wherever you can cram them in if there is no infrastructure in place for all of these people.

"Norwich Road is already horrendously busy and again this will only get worse with the proposed plans."

Not all locals are against the plan, one Smedley Close supporter argued the development is needed, saying they would "love" to see it approved.

Jonathan Lieberman, head of planning for Hopkins Homes, said: “The council has earmarked this land for a housing development to meet local housing needs within its adopted and emerging Local Plan. As part of this process, the council will have considered the suitability of the site and any local infrastructure needs to support new residents.

“We have worked closely with the councils and community to develop our plans. The local education authority has confirmed there are places available at nearby schools and we will provide financial contributions towards other local infrastructure needs through Section 106 agreements with the council."