Plan for 15 new homes on former farmland
- Credit: Google
Plans to build 15 homes on former farmland in North Lopham, near Diss, have been submitted.
Permission for the homes at Church Farm on Church Road has already been granted in principle, but the finer details of the scheme, such as landscaping, lighting and drainage, still need to be signed off by Breckland District Council.
The council gave permission in 2019 for the demolition of some disused agricultural buildings to make way for the development.
A design for the homes shows that Church Road would be widened to become six metres wide along the frontage of the development.
Four of the homes are planned to be affordable, and two of those four would be shared ownership.
Two of the 15 homes would have two bedrooms, eight would have three and five would have four. Including garages, there would be a total of 37 car parking spaces.
A decision on the scheme is due to be made by March 22 2022.
