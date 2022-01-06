News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Plan for 15 new homes on former farmland

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:13 AM January 6, 2022
North Lopham farmland

A sign advertising the fact that outline planning permission for 15 homes already exists on the site. - Credit: Google

Plans to build 15 homes on former farmland in North Lopham, near Diss, have been submitted.

Permission for the homes at Church Farm on Church Road has already been granted in principle, but the finer details of the scheme, such as landscaping, lighting and drainage, still need to be signed off by Breckland District Council. 

The land on Church Road in North Lopham, viewed from the south

The land on Church Road in North Lopham, viewed from the south - Credit: Google

The council gave permission in 2019 for the demolition of some disused agricultural buildings to make way for the development. 

A design for the homes shows that Church Road would be widened to become six metres wide along the frontage of the development. 

An aerial view of the site in North Lopham

An aerial view of the site - the homes would go up on the oval shape in the centre of the image, and in the place of the now demolished large, dark-roofed building. - Credit: Google

Four of the homes are planned to be affordable, and two of those four would be shared ownership. 

Two of the 15 homes would have two bedrooms, eight would have three and five would have four. Including garages, there would be a total of 37 car parking spaces. 

The land on Church Road in North Lopham, viewed from the north

The land on Church Road in North Lopham, viewed from the north - Credit: Google

A decision on the scheme is due to be made by March 22 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
  2. 2 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
  3. 3 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
  1. 4 'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast
  2. 5 Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
  3. 6 Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees
  4. 7 Family find cat abandoned in kitchen cupboard after moving into new home
  5. 8 Hospital takes 'extreme measures' to squeeze extra patients into full wards
  6. 9 Interactive map reveals Norfolk places with highest Covid vaccination rates
  7. 10 Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?
Breckland District Council
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out and about shopping in Norwich with and without masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham,

Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Teddy Bear Express running on the Bure Valley Railway pulls into Aylsham from Wroxham. Pictured

Teddy Bear Express coming to Norfolk and kids go free

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon