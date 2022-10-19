Will Norfolk and Suffolk's growth zones be watered down?
- Credit: Mike Page
Concerns have been raised that recently unveiled plans to create ‘investment zones’ in Norfolk and Suffolk could be watered down, as a result of government cuts.
The zones were promised by South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss as a way to boost the country’s economic growth, during her run to become prime minister over the summer.
Under plans later launched by her first chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, businesses in selected locations were set to enjoy tax breaks and lighter regulation, with planning laws relaxed in the surrounding areas to enable more housing to be built.
Norfolk and Suffolk were both invited to create a zone, and both counties have submitted bids to do so.
However, according to the Financial Times, officials in Whitehall concerned about their cost are now looking to cut the tax breaks offered by them.
The paper claims that the Treasury’s main concern is that the zones would offer tax breaks that would in effect subsidise economic activity that would have occurred anyway.
The Treasury's apparent objections represent a further unravelling of the prime minister's 'growth agenda', which was launched as part of Mr Kwarteng's ill-fated mini-budget last month. His replacement as chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has already reversed several key planks of the strategy.
James Palmer, chairman of business group the Eastern Powerhouse and a former Tory mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "Clearly, there is tumult in Westminster with the Treasury seeking to nix Liz Truss's flagship growth policies on cost grounds.
"Without question there is a need to calm the bond markets, but it would be a crying shame if investment zones were ditched or watered down."
Andrew Proctor, the Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “We will continue to be ambitious for economic growth for Norfolk and will await to hear what [the government] have to say in due course.”
Chris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We think investment zones provide a clear opportunity to support sustainable growth in a number of our key locations, supporting our key sectors.
“We would be concerned if there were reductions [in the benefits offered by the zones], but we also recognise that the investment zones need to deliver additionality, not just subsidise business as usual.”
A spokesman for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said they do not comment on speculation and policies are kept under constant review, adding: “Investment zones will deliver investment, quality jobs, higher wages and housing that local communities want and need."