Street named after village's last ever police bobby on the beat
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
A police officer who served his community with distinction has had a street where he used to be the bobby on the beat named after him.
Pc Barry Danvers was the last dedicated police officer for the village of Trowse.
He served as the officer for the village in the early 1960s, before he was re-allocated to Acle.
And now a new housing development close to the Trowse streets which he used to pound bears his name - Danvers Crescent.
London-born Pc Danvers, who joined Norfolk police in 1958 after a stint with East Suffolk police, died aged 54 in 1977.
That was just three years after retiring from the force.
But his name will now live on in the village after the parish council suggested a street should be named in his honour.
On Friday, the first people moved into Danvers Crescent.
It is a street in the Millgate Meadow development, where dozens of new homes have been built by housebuilders Norfolk Homes.
And Pc Danvers' widow Jean was there to hand over the house keys to Diane and Kevin Cooke, the first people to live in the road named after her late husband.
Jim Smerdon, former chairman of Trowse Parish Council and a former police superintendent himself, was the person who suggested to Norfolk Homes that Pc Danvers should be recognised.
He said: "People forget that in the days when you had bobbies on the beat, we didn't have all the ways of communicating that we have today.
"Those police officers really were a part of the community, so if something had happened, they'd be knocking on doors in the village to tell people about it.
"People like Pc Danvers were larger than life characters. He was part of the tapestry of life in the village and it's lovely that he's now permanently etched into its history."
The other road in the development, named thanks to a Trowse Parish Council suggestion, is Henge Place.
That refers to the nearby site of Arminghall Henge - one of the most important prehistoric discoveries in Norfolk, but which has been all but lost.