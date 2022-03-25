Street named after village's last ever police bobby on the beat

Jean Danvers at Danvers Crescent in Trowse which has been named after her late husband and police officer Barry Danvers. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A police officer who served his community with distinction has had a street where he used to be the bobby on the beat named after him.

Pc Barry Danvers was the last dedicated police officer for the village of Trowse.

He served as the officer for the village in the early 1960s, before he was re-allocated to Acle.

PC Barry Danvers. - Credit: Courtesy Jim Smerdon

And now a new housing development close to the Trowse streets which he used to pound bears his name - Danvers Crescent.

London-born Pc Danvers, who joined Norfolk police in 1958 after a stint with East Suffolk police, died aged 54 in 1977.

That was just three years after retiring from the force.

But his name will now live on in the village after the parish council suggested a street should be named in his honour.

On Friday, the first people moved into Danvers Crescent.

It is a street in the Millgate Meadow development, where dozens of new homes have been built by housebuilders Norfolk Homes.

Jean Danvers (left) handing over the keys to Diane and Kevin Cooke who have been sold the first home on Danvers Close which was named after Jean's late husband and police officer Barry Danvers. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

And Pc Danvers' widow Jean was there to hand over the house keys to Diane and Kevin Cooke, the first people to live in the road named after her late husband.

Jim Smerdon, former chairman of Trowse Parish Council and a former police superintendent himself, was the person who suggested to Norfolk Homes that Pc Danvers should be recognised.

He said: "People forget that in the days when you had bobbies on the beat, we didn't have all the ways of communicating that we have today.

"Those police officers really were a part of the community, so if something had happened, they'd be knocking on doors in the village to tell people about it.

"People like Pc Danvers were larger than life characters. He was part of the tapestry of life in the village and it's lovely that he's now permanently etched into its history."

Diane and Kevin Cooke, Jim Smerdon, former chair of Trowse Parish Council, Callum Howe and Katherine Fox, Norfolk Homes, PC James King, PC Hathaichanok Sampao and Jean Danvers at Danvers Crescent in Trowse which was named after Jean's late husband and police officer Barry Danvers. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The other road in the development, named thanks to a Trowse Parish Council suggestion, is Henge Place.

That refers to the nearby site of Arminghall Henge - one of the most important prehistoric discoveries in Norfolk, but which has been all but lost.