Solar panel scheme could cut energy bills for Norfolk families

People could benefit from savings on solar panels after Norfolk councils joined forces to try to drive down energy bills.

The Solar Together Norfolk energy scheme could help families and businesses save up to a third on solar and battery installations this year.

The scheme works through collective group purchasing, driving down the price of installing solar and battery storage and providing access to high-quality installations.

Over the past four years, Solar Together has made more than 7,000 installations and helped prevent more than 130,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

All of Norfolk's councils are working in partnership with Solar Together and collective purchasing company iChoosr for the latest round of the scheme.

Graham Minshull, South Norfolk Council cabinet member for the environment, said: "With the recent hikes in energy prices, there has never been a better time to move to solar energy.

"It can help both cut your monthly outgoings as well as reduce your carbon footprint."

Judy Leggett, Broadland District Council's portfolio holder for environmental excellence said: "Interest in solar panels has reached a five year high, which is not surprising given the spiralling energy prices.

"We are continuing to work with other Norfolk councils to ensure our residents are offered a good price from an approved and vetted installer."

People can find out more and register for free, with no obligation to buy, at www.solartogether.co.uk/norfolk

The final day for registration is Monday, September 26.

The following day pre-approved UK solar PV suppliers will participate in an auction.

Registered households will then be be emailed a personal recommendation.

If they choose to accept their recommendation, the specifics of their installation will be confirmed with a technical survey, after which a date can be set for the installation of their solar PV system.

Marie-Louise Abretti, iChoosr UK solar manager said: "With energy prices continuing to increase, people are looking for opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions, save on energy bills and increase their independence from the grid.

"The Solar Together group-buying scheme offers a straightforward way to make an informed decision and to access a competitive offer from a trusted, vetted provider."