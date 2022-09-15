News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Solar panel scheme could cut energy bills for Norfolk families

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:46 AM September 15, 2022
Solar panels being installed on the roof of a building

A solar panel scheme could save Norfolk people on energy bills - Credit: Press Association

People could benefit from savings on solar panels after Norfolk councils joined forces to try to drive down energy bills.

The Solar Together Norfolk energy scheme could help families and businesses save up to a third on solar and battery installations this year.

The scheme works through collective group purchasing, driving down the price of installing solar and battery storage and providing access to high-quality installations.

Over the past four years, Solar Together has made more than 7,000 installations and helped prevent more than 130,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

All of Norfolk's  councils are working in partnership with Solar Together and collective purchasing company iChoosr for the latest round of the scheme.

Graham Minshull

Graham Minshull, South Norfolk Council cabinet member for the environment - Credit: Diss Town Council

Graham Minshull, South Norfolk Council cabinet member for the environment, said: "With the recent hikes in energy prices, there has never been a better time to move to solar energy.

"It can help both cut your monthly outgoings as well as reduce your carbon footprint."

Judy Leggett, Broadland District Council's portfolio holder for environmental excellence said: "Interest in solar panels has reached a five year high, which is not surprising given the spiralling energy prices.

Most Read

  1. 1 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  2. 2 'Rollercoaster' racking denied permission by council
  3. 3 Smartphone users urged to delete apps that could empty bank account
  1. 4 Naked Wine director quits after just three weeks in the job
  2. 5 Norfolk couple 'devastated' as London hotel prices soar for Queen's funeral
  3. 6 'Go back to Norfolk' - Police officer in row after anti-King sign warning
  4. 7 Pedestrian taken to hospital after city centre crash
  5. 8 Center Parcs does u-turn on asking guests to leave for Queen's funeral
  6. 9 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk
  7. 10 New bridge could lead to closure of fire station

"We are continuing to work with other Norfolk councils to ensure our residents are offered a good price from an approved and vetted installer."

People can find out more and register for free, with no obligation to buy, at www.solartogether.co.uk/norfolk

The final day for registration is Monday, September 26.

The following day pre-approved UK solar PV suppliers will participate in an auction.

Registered households will then be be emailed a personal recommendation.

If they choose to accept their recommendation, the specifics of their installation will be confirmed with a technical survey, after which a date can be set for the installation of their solar PV system.

Marie-Louise Abretti, iChoosr UK solar manager said: "With energy prices continuing to increase, people are looking for opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions, save on energy bills and increase their independence from the grid.

"The Solar Together group-buying scheme offers a straightforward way to make an informed decision and to access a competitive offer from a trusted, vetted provider."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A family had to abandon their car after becoming stranded by the tide on Beach Road, Brancaster

Norfolk Live News

Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Erpingham House vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours fear anti-social behaviour from vegan restaurant

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
St Remigius Church Hall in Hethersett could be converted into two homes and sold off to fund repairs to St Remigius Church.

New mosque to open in Norfolk village

Peter Steward

Logo Icon