More than 20 Norfolk sites put forward for flagship 'growth' status

A number of the 23 sites put forward in Norfolk County Council's investment zone bid are along the A11. Inset: Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor - Credit: Archant

More than 20 sites in Norfolk have been put forward to get special government status, with planning rules relaxed to encourage new homes and jobs.

The county, along with Suffolk, was among areas invited to bid to become 'investment zones' - which the government says will supercharge economic growth.

Norfolk County Council submitted its bid on Friday (October 14) and it has emerged the authority has put forward 23 sites for potential inclusion in a single zone.

Those areas would have planning rules loosened and tax incentives offered to encourage commercial and housing developments.

While the council is not revealing where the sites are, due to "some of the information being commercially sensitive", it is understood a number of them are along the A11 corridor between Norwich and Thetford.

A number of the 23 sites put forward are believed to be along the A11 corridor - Credit: Mike Page

Two are in Great Yarmouth - believed to be based on the existing Enterprise Zones at Beacon Park and South Denes - while in Norwich, the former Colman's factory site in Carrow is thought to be among sites status is sought for.

The Carrow Works site, once home to the Colman's factory - Credit: Fuel Properties

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “Growing the economy is one of our top priorities.

"Investment zones are an opportunity to support our work to create high quality, skilled jobs, boost businesses, and support the green economy and net zero agendas.

“Working closely with our district council colleagues and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, we have submitted an investment zone bid for Norfolk and we look forward to confirming further detail in due course."

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The government is due to evaluate each of the sites on its own merits, which could see all, some or none of them, deemed suitable to become an investment zone.

Given the investment zone concept was announced as part of the mini-budget by now sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and under fire prime minister Liz Truss, it remains to be seen whether the government will remain committed to the idea in the months ahead.

Prime minister Liz Truss with Kwasi Kwarteng, whom she sacked as chancellor - Credit: PA

The zones - and the potential impact on Norfolk's countryside - have caused deep controversy.

A coalition of local representatives, including the RSPB, the National Trust, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the Bishop of Norwich accused ministers of launching an "an open attack on nature, putting Norfolk's landscape, people and prosperity in great peril".