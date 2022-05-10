The Prince of Wales reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London. Picture date: Tuesday May 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

The government's priorities for the coming year have been outlined by Prince Charles, as he delivered the Queen's Speech. Here are five of the policies which could have an impact on the region.

Housing

Councils are to be given the power to double council tax on unused second homes - an idea North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker had expressed support for. The MP’s constituency is home to the highest number of second homes in the country, outside of London.

Wells-next-the-Sea is home to a much higher than average number of second homes. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The government has said extra revenue brought in from the doubled council tax could be used to help ensure council tax was kept low for local residents amid the cost of living crisis.

Roger Arguile, who chairs Wells Neighbourhood Plan Working Group, said the new measure would be a welcome step in the right direction, so long as it was properly enforced and the money came straight back into the local community.

High Streets

The speech outlined how the government’s Levelling up and Regeneration Bill will give councils new planning powers, including to force landlords in England to let out empty shops to rejuvenate high streets.

The government is seeking to force landlords in England to let out empty shops to rejuvenate high streets. Pictured: Sheringham High Street. - Credit: Archant

The plan, which emerged over the weekend, received a mixed reaction in north Norfolk. John Roseby, from the business group Experience Sheringham, described it as "not a bad idea" that could help make councils more responsible for their town centres.

But Iain Wilson, from the business group Love Holt, said the main reason high streets were declining was the rise of internet shopping, and the new measures were unlikely to address that.

Cash points

Ensuring people are able to easily access physical cash was another commitment to come out of the speech - via the government’s Financial Services and Markets Bill.

The government is seeking to ensure people continue to have easy access to physical cash. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen, said: “We know that access to cash is still vital for many people, especially those in vulnerable groups.

“We promised we would protect it, and through this bill we are delivering on that promise.”

Transport

The government’s Transport Bill will see the new Great British Railways (GBR) body given the powers it needs to take control of the railway system.

Greater Anglia will eventually be replaced by the Britain-wide Great British Railways organisation - Credit: Archant

In Norfolk, this will see the main operator, Greater Anglia, replaced by GBR by 2024.

The new organisation will oversee rail infrastructure and services, replacing the current model of franchises held by train companies.

GBR will issue passenger service contracts to private companies to run trains.

Public order

The government’s new Public Order Bill has come up against some controversy, over claims that it could stifle protest.

Gabriella Ditton among climate protesters blocking Lambeth Bridge in London with a sit-down demonstration. - Credit: PA

Home secretary Priti Patel has said the new bill “backs the police to prevent antisocial protests from disrupting people’s lives”.

Norwich climate activist Gabrielle Ditton, who has been arrested 16 times, is among those to have criticised the new measures as clamping down on peaceful protest.