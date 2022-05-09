Water pollution fears 'won't hamper 50,000 new homes blueprint'

Decisions over housing have been put on hold due to the Natural England letter to Norfolk councils. - Credit: Chris Bishop





New housing regulations to prevent water pollution need not halt plans to build almost 50,000 homes in Norwich and surrounding areas, council bosses say.

Officials and councillors have been trying to assess the impact of a recent directive from Natural England for local authorities to ensure all new homes are "nutrient neutral" and do not add harmful substances to rivers and wetlands.

The move has led to uncertainty over proposed housing developments and prompted fears that the Greater Norwich Local Plan - which outlines where development could be acceptable in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland - could be held up.

However, the group behind the project says it is confident that a team of consultants hired to investigate the issue will be able to find a solution to keep the plan on track.

Natural England says nutrient neutrality is necessary to prevent algal blooms on the Broads. - Credit: Mike Page

Natural England has told Norfolk’s councils they cannot grant planning permission for any schemes involving 'overnight accommodation', until they can prove developments in catchment areas would not lead to phosphates and other nutrients flowing into the River Wensum and the Broads.

Natural England said too many nutrients can lead to excessive growth of algae, making it harder for aquatic species to survive.

Council leaders recently wrote to government ministers Michael Gove and George Eustice urging them to give them a year's grace over the required measures, saying the intervention "could not have come at a worse time".

Planning inspectors are currently deciding whether to recommend the Greater Norwich Local Plan for approval.

Inclusion in the plan makes it more likely planning applications in those places would get the go-ahead, while it gives councils more power to reject them in areas not covered by the plan.

But inspectors wrote to the Greater Norwich Development Partnership - made up of representatives from Norwich City Council, South Norfolk Council and Broadland District Council - seeking its views on what the impact of Natural England's intervention on the plan could be.

And council officers, keen to avoid any delay to the plan's adoption, have told inspectors they believe soon-to-be-hired £100,000 consultants will be able to help forge a way forward.

Mike Burrell, Greater Norwich planning policy team manager, has written to inspectors saying the partnership is confident the issues can be addressed.

This map shows where housing would be allocated if the Greater Norwich Local Plan is approved. Pic: Greater Norwich Development Partnership. - Credit: Greater Norwich Development Partnership

He said the consultants would help amend the plan's strategic policies, while they would also come up with nutrient neutrality mitigation strategies for the River Wensum and Broads catchment areas.

Mr Burrell said there was also likely to be the need for a change to trajectories on when homes would be built.