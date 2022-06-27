Fears number of house fires could increase amid cost of living crisis

Norfolk fire chiefs fear the cost of living crisis could increase the risk of house fires sparked by portable heaters - Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Fire chiefs fear more blazes in homes could be triggered by the cost of living crisis - because people are switching to portable heaters to keep warm.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service says several recent serious fires have been linked to the use of portable heaters in homes.

In 2021, 16 house fires - out of 389 in homes across the county - were linked to portable heaters and fires.

One of those fires - at Damgate Street in Wymondham - led to the death of former town crier Peter Travis.

His inquest heard the 72-year-old, also known as Pete Green, suffered smoke inhalation.

A fire investigations report said there was "good evidence" the blaze was caused by a portable electric heater coming into contact with a combustible object.

Fire chiefs are concerned more people will be tempted to use portable heaters to heat only parts of their homes as the cost of living crisis bites.

They warn that, while such heaters provide good service if they are used carefully and sensibly, they can spark fires if misused.

They stress they should be at least one metre from people and flammable items such as furniture, papers, clothing and blankets.

The warning comes as new figures released by the fire service show 221 of the 389 house fires crews went to last year started in kitchens.

Cooking-related causes included cookers (99), cooking rings/ hotplates (50) and grills/toasters (22), with other sources being microwaves and deep fat fryers.

Fire safety officers said that, when cooking, the kitchen should not be left unattended and flammable items such as tea towels and trays should be moved away from heat sources.

There were also 40 fires in Norfolk in 2021 which started in living rooms and 38 in bedrooms.

Smoking related fires, including from lighters, vapes, cigarettes and other smoking materials including matches accounted for 33 fires in Norfolk homes last year.

Candles caused 13 fires, washing machines and tumble driers lead to 19 fires.

There were 21 incidents last year where fire started in cables, wiring or plugs. Five further fires were caused by battery chargers.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus tackle a blaze at Rackheath Industrial Estate. An inspector has said the fire service requires improvement. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Tony White, the fire service's head of prevention, urged people to fit smoke alarms, to pay attention when cooking, to not smoke indoors and to not charge phones up overnight.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The fire service offers free home fire safety visits to older and vulnerable people across the county.

How to use portable heaters safely