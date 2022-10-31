News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

New homes hinge on council agreeing to sell strip of land

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:00 PM October 31, 2022
Flowerdew Meadow

New homes could be built at Flowerdew Meadow in Scole - if Norfolk County Council agrees to sell a strip of land and planning permission is secured - Credit: Google Maps

The potential sale of a strip of land which would smooth the way for up to 15 new affordable homes to be built in a Norfolk village is set to be agreed.

Norfolk County Council is considering whether to sell a strip of land covering 64 square metres next to Flowerdew Meadow in Scole to pave the way for new housing.

The county council acquired the strip in 2010, as part of a property transaction which released land so Orbit Housing Group could build a dozen homes in Flowerdew Meadow.

Orbit now wants to buy more land nearby, which is allocated for up to 15 homes in South Norfolk Council's Local Plan.

The housing group has reached a deal with the landowner to do so - if planning permission for the homes is secured.

But the county council owns the strip of land which would be needed to access the new development.

So, at a meeting of the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet on Monday (November 7), councillors will be asked to agree to sell it, pending a recommendation by County Hall's agents that the offer is a fair one.

Diss News

Don't Miss

Clare Hugman with grandson Jenson

Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Construction work has been completed on Fischer Farms' £25m vertical farm project at the Food Enterprise Park in Easton

Farming

£25m project to build world's biggest 'vertical farm' nears completion

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The new Tesco Express ready for opening in Norwich city centre 

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon