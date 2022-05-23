MPs urge ministers to intervene over controversial Norfolk pylons plans
A group of MPs have urged the government to intervene over controversial plans which would see new electricity pylons stretching over countryside from Norfolk to Essex.
South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon is one of six MPs, whose constituencies National Grid's pylons would pass through, to co-sign a letter asking energy minister Greg Hands to get involved.
National Grid's Green Energy Enablement (GREEN) project is consulting over plans for an overhead line run from Dunston, near Norwich, to Tilbury in Essex.
Energy bosses say that is needed because the region’s current pylons would not cope with the amount of energy generated by wind power in the future.
But critics, including Mr Bacon, have questioned why an overland, rather than undersea, offshore, route has been presented as a "fait accompli".
In the letter, co-produced with MPs in Suffolk and Essex, Mr Bacon urges Mr Hands to intervene.
The letter states: "The ‘top level’ choice of overground vs undersea has been presented by National Grid as a ‘fait accompli’, without any public consultation.
"Instead, the consultation is restricted to expressing views on a narrow ‘swathe’ of overland routing - through precious open countryside - offering no real policy choice to our constituents."
The letter concludes: "Given that East Anglia GREEN involved an initial decision to reject an undersea option, and that this is meant to be a public consultation on the ‘choice’ of how the electricity is transmitted – in a context of a government supporting an offshore grid – at the very least, we would ask that the consultation be expanded to permit the public to express their views on the wider choice of overland versus undersea."
Campaigners from the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group, last week wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, calling for his support for the creation of an offshore grid.
Zac Richardson, the National Grid's company's director of new infrastructure, has previously said the firm does not believe it is "technically feasible or economic" for the line to go offshore.