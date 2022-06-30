Fresh details of Norfolk devolution deal negotiations revealed

The leader of Norfolk County Council has revealed fresh details about negotiations with government over a devolution deal for the county.

County Hall leader Andrew Proctor said a 'county deal' would bring millions of pounds of extra investment.

Speaking at a business breakfast event at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday (June 29), the Conservative leader shed new light talks with government officials over securing a deal.

Norfolk County Council is negotiating with the government over a county deal - Credit: Mike Page

Mr Proctor did not address whether an elected mayor would be part of a deal, but he said extra powers and funding could help improve lives in Norfolk.

The county is one of nine authorities the government is looking to reach an agreement with.

The discussions over a deal have been held behind closed doors and Mr Proctor has, so far, made sparse public announcements about the process.

But during the speech at the showground, he discussed how a deal could benefit the county.

He talked about the desire to secure a long term investment fund, with an agreed annual allocation.

Millions of pounds a year would be pumped into such a fund, which could be used to kickstart house-building.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said the devolution deal could kick start house building - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Proctor also suggested the council was keen to secure multi-year transport funding, more control of local development on brownfield sites and to design and deliver employment projects.

He said getting a deal would help transform Norfolk's economy, by creating the new jobs, improving skills and attracting inward investment

He said: "If we’re successful, it could make a big difference to Norfolk."

He highlighted how it would help attract and retain businesses, allow investment in skills Norfolk needs, unlock housing and employment sites and raise the county's profile nationally.

Mr Proctor said: "Experience from other areas that secured devolution deals a few years ago show that initial deals can open the door to receiving further powers, money and influence.

"We are working working closely with key partners such as district councils, businesses and other bodies, to make the most of any new powers and funding that come into Norfolk as a result of a deal.

"As you can see, a county deal gives us more powers and funding to turn our ambitions for sustainable growth into reality."





Analysis

Mr Proctor has, up to now, been rather reticent about publicly discussing the detail of the ongoing negotiations.

The government has made clear the negotiations are with the county council.

Unlike the previously scrapped deal in 2016, this time around the other councils do not get to vote.

The other councils do, of course, have their views and there have been regular meetings between leaders and officers.

Mr Proctor has previously said he would prefer to see a deal without a mayor, but with powers invested in the county council leader.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council has made no secret he believes an elected mayor would be the best model.

And Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council and chair of the District Councils’ Network, has expressed concern district councils’ local knowledge and ability to deliver on levelling up is being overlooked.

Given the controversy, it is perhaps no coincidence that Mr Proctor made no mention of the actual leadership model during his speech at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The government has outlined three levels of deals are available.

'Level 3' areas would have access to the largest set of powers - and those match what Mr Proctor was highlighting, such as the multi-year transport settlement and the brownfield funding.

The government originally stated level 3 required a directly elected mayor, although last month's Levelling Up Bill contained clauses which allowed alternatives titles, including leader.

Mr Proctor's speech appears to suggest that is the approach the county council is taking over negotiations.

But that will require a change in the governance at County Hall - and even within his own group, there are those who resist that idea.

It is understood some believe Norfolk should initially be looking at 'Level 2' - which would have fewer, but still significant powers, including the ability to introduce bus franchising and taking on more powers over local transport.

'Level 1' areas would be able to pool services and adopt local ways to combat climate change and would involve councils working together, probably with a joint committee.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove - Credit: PA

Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove, at the Local Government Association conference this week, said he was confident all nine county deals lined up in the first wave, including Norfolk and Suffolk, will be agreed by the autumn.