Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

New figures reveal how effective councils are at collecting council tax

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:00 AM August 12, 2022
Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

New figures reveal how effective Norfolk's councils are at collecting council tax - Credit: Archant

New figures have revealed how effective each of Norfolk's councils are at collecting council tax.

Broadland District Council tops the list when it comes to the percentage of tax which is collected, with a rate of just under 99pc.

District councils collect council tax, which goes to pay for services delivered by them, as well as by Norfolk County Council, Norfolk police and, in some cases, towns and parish councils.

Latest figures for council tax collection rates are: Broadland (98.93pc), South Norfolk (98.22pc), North Norfolk (98.1pc), Breckland (97.58pc), West Norfolk (97.46pc), Great Yarmouth (96.02pc) and Norwich (93.96pc).

Councillor Trudy Mancini-Boyle, Portfolio Holder for Finance at Broadland District Council. Photo: B

Trudy Mancini-Boyle, portfolio holder for finance at Broadland District Council - Credit: Archant

Trudy Mancini-Boyle, portfolio holder for finance at Broadland District Council, said “We are extremely proud of these recent figures and would like to thank our residents for their role in ensuring their details are up to date and everyone is paying their fair share.

"It is gratifying to see that our dedication to helping residents pay the right amount of tax, using the best method for them is paying off."

Broadland's collection rate put it 8th in the country, out of 326 councils.

