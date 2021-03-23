£3.7m awarded to make 510 Norfolk homes greener and warmer

Published: 6:30 AM March 23, 2021

More than 500 of the least energy-efficient homes in Norfolk will be improved thanks to £3.7m in funding towards making them greener and warmer.

It is part of £31m being awarded to the East of England to upgrade more than 3,500 homes, create jobs and make homes greener and cheaper to run.

In Norfolk, Broadland District Council is to receive nearly £3m to retrofit 430 homes in its area, with Norwich City Council awarded £715,000 towards 80 homes.

The councils were among 18 in the region chosen to receive a share of the £562m government scheme to improve homes rated EPC C or below.

The money will be used to install wall and roof insulation, new low carbon alternatives to gas boilers such as air-source heat pumps, and solar panels across the least energy-efficient homes.

Lord Callanan, minister for climate change and corporate responsibility, said: “Counties across East of England are already taking strong action on climate change, and our funding today will help the city meet these ambitions and build back greener, helping people to heat their homes cleanly and cheaply while securing green employment across the UK region.

“The funding for these exciting housing schemes is levelling up in action. Households throughout the East of England will enjoy warmer homes, save money on their bills and reduce their carbon footprint in the process, all while supporting and protecting over 8,000 green jobs across the country.”

Emissions from domestic properties currently account for around 25pc of the UK’s carbon emissions.

The funding is expected to cut 70,000 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere - equivalent to the total direct and indirect carbon footprint produced by around 9,000 UK households.

A further £79m has been awarded to the South East Local Energy Hub to upgrade additional homes.

The scheme is the beginning of the government’s plan to invest more than £9 billion to increase the energy efficiency of homes, schools, and hospitals as part of work to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In the rest of the region, West Suffolk District Council received the largest share of the £31m with 4.69m for 603 homes and Ipswich Borough Council £715,000 for 80 homes.

Fenland District Council will receive £4.5 million to retrofit 160 homes and will work with Tonbridge & Malling Borough Council and Clarion Housing Group to deliver the project creating 68 jobs.