Warning over surge in cold callers targeting people for loft insulation

Watchdogs have warned soaring numbers of cold callers are trying to persuade people in Norfolk to pay for loft insulation.

Trading Standards officers at Norfolk County Council said they have had 99 reports of cold calling about loft insulation so far this year - almost three times as many as in 2020.

They say cold callers are turning up on doorsteps or telephoning people to suggest there is an issue with their insulation - and then pressuring them into paying for work.

County Hall's Trading Standards officers have issued 13 alerts about instances this year - and warned people not to engage with cold callers.

Stephen Maunder, from the council's Trading Standards team, said callers often try to prise personal information out of people and to convince them to have a 'free' inspection done.

He said: "They will make arrangements to visit and claim there are issues with mould or condensation.

"And once they are in somebody's home, what that can turn into is a pressure selling situation."

Mr Maunder said tactics include them saying they are the local insultation expert and that government grants may be available.

But he said: "We want residents to be aware of what's going on and to treat all cold callers with extreme caution.

"My advice would be not to engage with them, don't give out or confirm any personal information.

"If you are thinking about loft insulation, there are other ways to get advice, such as from the Energy Saving Trust.

"Contact reputable local firms, such as those listed on the Trusted Trader section of Norfolk County Council's website."

People who do use the services from cold callers could end up paying over the odds and for sub-standard work which might not have even been necessary. And it can be hard to chase refunds.

Mr Maunder said the government does run schemes, including through district councils, to upgrade homes.

But he said that would happen through a different process, not cold calls.

He added: "As a community, it's important to get the message out there, maybe to more vulnerable loved ones, to avoid these cold callers."

Advice is available on freephone 0808 223 1133, where cold calling can also be reported.