Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Care home in special measures after inspectors rate it inadequate

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 1:48 PM December 30, 2021
New Boundaries, Boundary House, Haveringland Road, Felthorpe, NorwichGV's of New Boundaries House

Boundary House care home in Felthorpe has been rated inadequate by inspectors. - Credit: Archant

A care home for people with learning disabilities and autism has been placed into special measures after inspectors found it was not keeping its residents safe.

And watchdogs have said no new admissions should be made to Boundary House, in Felthorpe, without their permission.

The Care Quality Commission inspected the service - which provides care for up to 16 people - in September. At the time there were 15 people living there.

The manager had only been in post for a week at the time.

Inspectors rated the home, which received a good rating in 2019, as inadequate overall.

While inspectors rated the homes as good in the categories of caring and responsiveness, they said it was inadequate for safety, effectiveness and leadership.

The inspection was triggered in part due to concerns received about staffing levels, the environment, storage of chemicals, training and support of staff.

Inspectors found not all allegations of abuse, including by staff or other residents, had been reported to Norfolk County Council when they should have been.

Inspectors also said Covid-19 prevention measures were not being followed properly, with staff not wearing the correct type of masks, no attempts to support people to social distance, "very few" records that testing was taking place and inconsistent taking of people's temperature.

They also found cleaning chemicals had been left insecure, "posing a risk of potential ingestion by people at the service".

Inspectors also found staffing shortages meant residents were not getting their one-to-one funded hours with staff.

They said: "There had been a complete lack of oversight and governance from the provider.

"During the inspection, we found multiple breaches of regulations. These failings demonstrated there were widespread and significant shortfalls in the way the service was led."

Nobody from New Boundaries Group, which runs the home, was available for comment.

Now the home is in special measures, it means the CQC will keep it under review.

If inspectors do not propose to cancel the provider's registration, there will be another inspection within six months to check that 'significant' improvements have been made.

If that does not happen enforcement action, including closing the home, could be taken.

Analysis

In September, a scathing report revealed a string of failings at a Norfolk hospital where people with learning disabilities were supposed to be receiving quality care.

Three of the residents in Cawston Park hospital Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36 - died within two years of each other.

Cawston Park

Joanna Bailey and Ben King (inset) were among three patients who died while in the care of Cawston Park. - Credit: The Bailey Family/Ben King's Family/Archant

A serious case review found major failures of governance, commissioning, oversight, planning for individuals and professional practice.

Jeesal Group, which ran the hospital, which has now closed, apologised.

But a number of the Norfolk care homes run by the group - including Treehaven Rants in West Runton and Creswick House in Fakenham - have since been rated inadequate by inspectors.

Those homes - and Boundary House - catered for people with learning disabilities, some of the most vulnerable in society.

There is no doubt these are tough times for the care sector but it is alarming that standards seem to be slipping so badly.

Norfolk

