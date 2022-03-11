Norfolk ready for Ukraine refugees, but ex-Canary among those angry at wait

A Polish border guard carries a child as refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing. - Credit: AP

Norfolk stands ready to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees, but frustration is growing over the speed of the government's approach to the crisis.

The government has yet to confirm councils will be asked to help find homes for those fleeing the conflict after Russia's invasion.

But authorities in Norfolk are on standby to appeal for help in finding properties, while members of the public are keen to offer homes.

County and district councils are waiting for the go-ahead to invite landlords to offer entire properties, as previously happened with Syrian and Afghanistan refugees.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "The response to this humanitarian crisis has been overwhelming and we know from recent public appeals that people in Norfolk are willing to donate and volunteer their time to support people in need.

“As a local authority we have yet to be approached by the government asking us to receive Ukrainians for resettlement, though it is widely anticipated."

He said the council's People From Abroad Team had previously worked to help resettle people from conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan.

He said: "We are well-versed and ready to help Ukrainian refugees wherever we can, working with the government to support its resettlement programme.

"Indeed, preparations for housing are already under way closely supported by other partners.”

The government has outlined two schemes for Ukrainian refugees.

One is the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows Ukrainian people to join British relatives in the UK.

The second is the Local Sponsorship Scheme for Ukraine, for those who do not have family here.

However, councils will not be placing Ukrainian refugees in the homes of local people and will not be asking them to offer spare bedrooms at this stage.

It is understood councils are keen to keep people, likely to have been traumatised by fleeing their homes, who may not speak any English, together - so they can get the necessary support.

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

But prime minister Boris Johnson has said "a route by which everybody in this country can offer a home to people fleeing Ukraine" is being set out.

That sponsorship scheme will allow those who have not got family in Britain to live here, sponsored by a private individual, community organisation, church or business.

However details of how that would work have yet to be revealed - to the frustration of generous people in Norfolk ready to invite refugees in.

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has said he wants to offer a home to a Ukrainian family. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton is among them.

He tweeted: "We have offered to take a family in but are told it could be days, weeks or months. These families need our help right now. Other countries are stepping up."

Home secretary Priti Patel. - Credit: PA

Another Norfolk man, who is considering offering part of his home to refugees, said he had been frustrated to find the county council would not be placing them with local people.

He said: "I thought that was a bit off, when there are so many people willing to open their doors.

"I understand there would need to be safeguarding checks, but you'd expect there to be a system in place to allow that process to happen.

"I just feel that, at a time when we should be opening our doors and trying our very best to do what we can, we should not be making it so difficult."

On Thursday, home secretary Priti Patel promised a streamlined online visa application system.

More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

While the European Union allows visa-free travel for Ukrainians fleeing the fighting, the UK insisted they are necessary to guarantee security.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

At the weekend, the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, said the speed at getting visas issued was "shameful" and a "sad indictment on us as a nation".

But he said: “I’ve been hugely heartened, yet again, by the generous responses of the people of Norfolk and Waveney in the face of this terrible evil being experienced in Ukraine.

“Norfolk has long been a place of welcome for those seeking sanctuary and, as with those from Syria and Afghanistan In recent years.

"The people of Norfolk have already been generous in supporting the Bishop of Norwich’s Refugee Fund and I will be continuing to support requests for newly-arrived refugees.

“Speed is of the essence to provide vulnerable people with sanctuary and it’s vital that government and civil society respond urgently, generously and well.”

How to help in the meantime

The EDP is backing efforts by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help those escaping conflict in Ukraine.

The DEC said £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

To support the EDP's appeal, donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine and raise awareness by sharing it on social media platforms.

You could also hold a sponsored event to help raise funds for the crisis by holding a bake sale, coffee morning, garage sale, or by taking part in a sport challenge such as cycling or running a marathon.