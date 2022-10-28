Homes approved for village as planning inspector overturns rejection

Nine homes for Overtons Way in Poringland have been approved on appeal - Credit: Google

Plans for nine homes in an expanding village have been given the go-ahead by government officials, after local councillors had initially turned them down.

An application to build houses and one retail unit on land east of Overtons Ways in Poringland has been approved after developers appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

The development was originally rejected by South Norfolk Council (SNC) officers in May last year.

The population of the village, to the south of Norwich, has grown considerably in recent years to around 4,300, up from 3,802 at the time of the 2011 census.

The development will be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses and apartments as well as a business.

The council's decision last year said the scale, appearance, density and layout of the proposal will "result in a constrained form of development with awkward relationships within the site" and argued that the buildings do not relate "successfully to its surroundings".

The decision statement said: "The development will not make a positive contribution to the appearance of the area and instead will result in harm to its character and appearance."

Ahead of last year's meeting, seven neighbours also wrote to the council to object to the plans, with many raising concerns about traffic and whether there was a need for a new retail unit.

Luke Simpson, the planning inspector, disputed the council's rejection.

He said: "The proposed development would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the area, and it accords with the development plan in this regard.

"There would be a conflict with the development plan in terms of the level of car parking provision proposed, which falls marginally short of the requirements.

"However, the site’s good accessibility to services and facilities, along with the significant social and economic benefits associated with provision of housing and a retail/commercial unit, are material considerations which outweigh this conflict. As such, the appeal is allowed."

Two previous applications for the site have also had to go to an appeal. Both were rejected by inspectors because they would have been harmful to the character and appearance of the area.