New schools plan to cope with rising number of Norfolk homes

A programme to build new schools and expansions to existing ones to cope with thousands of new homes in Norfolk has been agreed.

Norfolk County Council has a responsibility to ensure there are enough school places in the county and has to agree where extra places will be provided.

It also has a duty to improve the quality of existing maintained school buildings.

And, at a meeting of the Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday (November 8), councillors approved its schools capital programme for the next three years and beyond.

That programme includes the addition of new schemes, namely expansions to secondary school academies Hethersett and Wymondham, with construction earmarked for 2023.

New primary schools at Bradwell and Silfield, near Wymondham, to be built in 2024 are also added to the plan.

So, too, is a new primary school in Attleborough, to be built after 2025.

Those new schools and extensions join others which were already on the plan - in Blofield, Holt, Cringleford, Poringland, Thetford and Rackheath.

The county council will borrow some £30m to help those schemes go ahead, but other money will come directly from developers and through the community infrastructure development fund.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services.

John Fisher, the county council's cabinet member for children's services, said: "We do depend on developers in order to build our schools. Often the main issue is finding the land, rather than identifying that new schools need to be built."

The nature of pupil forecasting means that identifying the precise time at which a new school will be required is a challenge, councillors heard.

It depends on a number of factors, including the location of nearest schools and the existing capacity in surrounding schools.

The council uses modelling that, where a development of 500 homes is planned, that will mean 140 new primary school places and 73 new secondary schools places are necessary.

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for finance.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said the council was, separately, spending £120m to provide new schools for children with special educational needs.

But he said: "We get nothing from central government for that. Our residents have to shoulder that burden of rising demand and I would welcome more assistance from central government on this."