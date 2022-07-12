I'm trying to preserve the village - not destroy it

Farmer Freddie Brun who hopes to turn derelict barns at Fring, near Heacham into holiday lets - Credit: Chris Bishop

A farmer whose bid to build holiday homes in a tiny village was met with opposition from neighbours has said he is trying to preserve the hamlet's character, not destroy it.

Freddie Brun withdrew plans to convert derelict farm buildings at Fring into six holiday lets earlier this year after opposition from locals and second home owners around the site.

Some of the redundant buildings which Freddie Brun hopes to convert into holiday lets - Credit: Chris Bishop

The west Norfolk village has just 41 households and the scheme attracted 11 objections, with concerns raised about the size of the development and the extra traffic it would being to the narrow lanes.

The scheme also prompted a debate about the high proportion of second homes and holiday lets in the area, with some locals arguing that the properties are hollowing out local communities.

In nearby Heacham, villagers voted through a neighbourhood plan which stipulates all new properties must be someone's main home.

The centre of the village at Fring - Credit: Chris Bishop

But Mr Brun, who has resubmitted revised plans for the scheme, said his scheme would enhance the village.

"My main purpose is to preserve these buildings. Fring's character is as it is because it's largely been a private estate," he added.

Fring is not like many villages where second homes have proved controversial.

The village has no amenities to lose, and in this case, the proposed holiday homes are hardly turfing out locals - the barns have previously been home to nothing but animals or farm machinery.

Mr Brun said his amended proposals had addressed the concerns of locals.

Changes include reducing the number of properties from six to five. A 'welcome' barn, along with dedicated parking and access for guests are also included.

Freddie Brun says the buildings are no longer suitable for modern farming - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The problem with agricultural buildings of that age is that they are no longer suitable for use so the question is what do you do with them?

"The scheme we've put together is what we believe to be the most sympathetic for the village."

Ancient path Peddars Way runs close to Fring on its way to the Norfolk coast - Credit: Chris Bishop

The barns, which stand around a courtyard, date back to the 19th century.

A planning statement says: "It is considered that the barns represent a good opportunity for the farming business to diversify further into tourism, to complement its agricultural operations and secure the future of these historic buildings in a sympathetic and sustainable manner."

The building which would be converted into a welcome barn as part of the proposals - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Brun has converted former estate workers' houses which were no longer required into holiday lets.

He said renovating the properties had enhanced Fring.

The village sign at Fring, which has just 40 households - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I understand the concerns about development in villages," he said. "But that's not what I'm doing I'm trying to find a use for old barns that will fall down."

Barley ripening on the downs at Fring - Credit: Chris Bishop

A decision on the Fring scheme is expected later this year.