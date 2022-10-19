Lidl's newest Norfolk store moves a step nearer

New Lidl looks set to be built in Harleston subject to council officers signing off on the scheme - Credit: PA

A new budget supermarket could open in a Norfolk town after councillors gave the scheme their approval.

Discount giant Lidl wants to open an outlet on land to the east of Mendham Lane in Harleston, near Diss, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

But before it can be built a consultation for the scheme will have to be held, with sign-off from a council officer.

Councillors heard the plans for the three-acre site at a meeting on Wednesday, offering unanimous support.

Conservative councillor Florence Ellis said: "I think the people of Harleston will appreciate getting a cheaper shop because the Co-Op really serves people in the centre of the town who can walk easily. I think a bit of competition is no harm, as well."

Clayton Hudson, an independent councillor, said he thought the shop would not only benefit Harleston but residents in his ward of Pulham and the wider area.

Included in the plans are 130 car parking spaces, including 11 electric vehicle charging points, as well as roof-mounted solar panels to make the store more "environmentally efficient".

The company has promised up to 40 new full-time equivalent jobs will be created for local people, paying in line with the Living Wage Foundation rate for "all eligible employees" and no zero-hours contracts.

The Foundation says the current living wage rate is £10.90 outside London.

The Mendham Lane site has been allocated for mixed-use in the local plan - a document outlining where homes and businesses should be built - with 354 new homes and 91 extra care housing units set for the area alongside retail space.

A separate application for the plans was submitted in January. A deadline for the scheme has not been set.

Councillor Graham Minshull raised concerns about the proposal's delivery times and noise impact on neighbours, with Lidl asking for an 11pm cut-off point for deliveries. Councillors agreed to a 10pm cut-off.

An officer told the development committee that concerns have also been raised about additional traffic to and from the store, but the highways officer is satisfied it would be "within acceptable limits" and would have no impact on safety.