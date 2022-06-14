Major new Hunstanton housing scheme revealed

Plans have been revealed for a major development including 100 retirement homes and 60 new houses on the outskirts of a seaside town.

Outline planning permission for a care home, 60 'homes with care' and 60 new houses was granted for the 15-acre site off King's Lynn Road, on the southern approach to Hunstanton, in 2016.

Planners said it was "well-located relative to the existing settlement" and within easy reach of facilities. They added it was "an important opportunity" to deliver badly-needed housing with care, along with a care home for the town.

The full planning application has just been published on West Norfolk council's planning website, although design and access statements and other details are not yet available.

Part of the site proposed for 100 homes with care and 60 new houses in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Site plans show 61 flats and 39 bungalows in the 'homes with care' part of the development, south of Hunstanton Commercial Park.

The care home consists of apartments in a block which also includes a lounge, cafe, hair salon and buggy store, along with gardens.

Proposed new houses are laid out around a green and open spaces to the south of it.

Homes proposed for the site range from four-bed houses to one-bed bungalows. A schedule lodged with the planning application states that four properties would be made available under shared ownership, with a further eight for affordable rent.

Hunstanton Town Council was in favour of the development at the outline planning stage, while West Norfolk council said it would bring increased spending and jobs to the resort. A decision is expected later this summer.

Work under way at Seagate car park in Hunstanton, where 32 flats are being built - Credit: Chris Bishop

The proposals are the second major development off the A149, with around a third of the 120 new homes agreed for land off Cromer Road, at the northern end of the town, already completed.

Elsewhere, preliminary work has started on a block of 32 flats on part of the Seagate car park, off Southend Road near the seafront.