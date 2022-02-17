Proposals for 100 new homes on edge of Norwich revealed

Site layout plan of McCarthy Stone's proposals for the third phase of development on Bluebell Road in Eaton. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Proposals to add a further 100 homes to a retirement complex on the edge of Norwich have been revealed.

McCarthy Stone is close to lodging plans with Norwich City Council for the third phase of its development on the former Bartram Mowers site off Bluebell Road in Eaton.

The first phase of more than 100 homes for over 55s has been built, with permission for a second phase of 54 homes approved in 2020.

The McCarthy Stone complex in Bluebell Road, Norwich. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

The housebuilder is now working up plans for the third phase and has launched public consultation.

Those plans include a mix of more than 50 apartments, 26 bungalows and 22 affordable, shared ownership apartments.

McCarthy Stone says the scheme has been designed to integrate with the previous development phases.

Matt Wills, divisional managing director for McCarthy Stone, said: "We are pleased to reveal our plans for the next phase of our retirement community on Bluebell Road in Eaton.

"Our proposals will help meet the local need for specialist retirement accommodation, providing both choice and affordability.

“Norwich City Council and McCarthy Stone believe this is a suitable and sustainable location to provide much needed retirement accommodation and we’re proposing a sensitive design that respects the rural character of the local area.

“We want to hear local views on our proposals before we finalise our planning application.

"I’d encourage people to go online and view the proposals, where they’ll be able to complete our online feedback form.”

The developers say, as part of the plans, some 43 acres of the 56 acre allocated site will be safeguarded for future public open space and areas to provide improved wildlife habitats.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat Norwich city councillor for Eaton. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton, said: "I would encourage people to have a look at the consultation.

"It's really the height of buildings and where they are placed which is important, I think, and it's important to have a mix of tenures."

The virtual consultation at www.mccarthystoneconsultation.co.uk/eaton was launched last weekend and runs until Saturday (February 17).

Anyone unable to view the plans online can call the Freephone information line on 0800 298 7040 or email feedback@mccarthystoneconsultation.co.uk.