New homes plan for 'pleasant' village

Four new homes could be built in a Norfolk village.

Developers named in planning papers as the Bareham Family have applied for outline permission to build four "sustainable village dwellings" at West Rudham, near King's Lynn.

In a planning statement, they say the site off Lynn Road presents "an ideal opportunity" to create new homes in "an established, pleasant community".

They add: "As always as part of the sustainable and utility considerations the orientation is so important and in this case the houses will have southern and western aspects overlooking the countryside, and to the north countryside also.

"Three of the houses can have first floor sitting rooms if desired as there are no overlooking issues."

