New homes plan for former coal yard

Author

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:18 AM June 29, 2022
Northwold

The site of the proposed development at Northwold, near Thetford - Credit: Google

Twelve new homes look set to be built on a former coal yard.

West Norfolk council granted outline permission to develop the Poplars on Thetford Road, Northwold, in April.

In a planning statement, agents JCJ Planning said: "The site is considered to be in a sustainable location adjacent to the existing village with good access links to larger settlements by car and bus.

"The proposal would support local services and facilities and it would meet with the aim of achieving much needed housing in a sustainable manner and in a sustainable location."

Now detailed plans have been put forward for the site, showing a mix of three and five-bed homes.

Properties are set back from the main A134, while trees around the site will be retained.

A decision is expected later this year.




