Go-ahead for 40 new homes in west Norfolk village

Plans for 40 new homes have been given the go-ahead on land off Wisbech Road in Outwell - Credit: Google

Forty new homes have been given the go-ahead in a Norfolk village.

Council planners have agreed an application to develop land east of Wisbech Road in Outwell, near Downham Market.

Planning papers say 18 of the 40 homes would be affordable, rented or shared ownership properties.

Outwell Parish Council has approved the development. One villager writing in support of the plan comments: "Outwell needs some affordable starter homes so average/low income people can buy in the village."

Two objections have also been received citing fears over increased traffic it will bring to the village.

A council officer's report states: "The proposed site layout provides sufficient space between dwellings, utilising the gardens and parking requirements to ensure the dwellings will not be overbearing or overshadow neighbouring plots."