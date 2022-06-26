New dog exercise paddock gets the go-ahead

Farmer James Young has applied to turn a field at Ringstead into a dog exercise area, where pets can be allowed to run off the lead - Credit: Jonathan MIllward

Dog owners have a new paddock where they can exercise their pets.

Park Farm at Snettisham, near Hunstanton, has been given planning permission to fence off a field formerly used to graze horses.

In a statement accompanying its application to West Norfolk council, it said: "The proposal will allow dog owners to hire the field for specified slots to enable their dog to enjoy off the lead exercise in a safe enclosed environment. This will form part of the farm’s diversification enterprises.

"The applicants have chosen the site due to its proximity to safe access, use of existing visitor facilities and its position adjacent to the village of Snettisham which will allow people to enjoy a safe dog exercise park."

Up to six dogs will be allowed to use the 2.5 acre field at a time. A dog poo bin will be provided.