New affordable homes will rise from ashes of village blaze

Four former council homes destroyed in the fire at Brancaster Staithe - Credit: Chris Bishop

Twelve new affordable homes are set to rise from the ashes of former council houses destroyed by a heatwave fire in one of the most desirable villages on the Norfolk coast.

A terrace of four properties was gutted in the blaze which tore through Brancaster Staithe in July, as the region sweltered in record temperatures.

Another nearby house was also destroyed, along with outbuildings, gardens, boats and vehicles, as 80 firefighters battled through the night to put out the blaze, which was sparked by an electrical fault.

The houses, beside the main A149 coast road near the village hall, were empty and awaiting demolition to make way for new homes.

An artist's impression of some of the 12 new properties which will be built on the site of former council homes destroyed by fire at Brancaster Staithe - Credit: The Design Partnership

Freebridge Community Housing is about to apply for planning permission to replace them.

Laura Handford, the social landlord's head of service for new homes, said: "We're seeking detailed planning permission for 12 affordable rented properties.

"They'll mainly be two and three-bedroom houses and there will be a one-bed flat over parking, like a cart shed."

A pile of bricks and rubble is all that remains of the former council houses - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mrs Handford said Freebridge could have made a sizeable sum from selling the site, in a village where the average house price over the last year was £800,000.

But the housing association decided there was a pressing need for affordable family homes in Brancaster Staithe.

"We felt the likelihood of delivering an all-affordable scheme of that scale in that village again was second to none," she added.

Work could begin on the site in the spring - Credit: Chris Bishop

Affordable rented accommodation is next to non-existent in coastal villages with a large proportion of holiday lets.

"Villages like that die if people can't live there all the time," said Mrs Handford.

She said if the planning application was successful, work could begin on the scheme in the spring.

The properties will be built to high standards of energy efficiency to reduce their running costs for residents.

The remains of the houses have already been demolished and just a pile of bricks remains on the site.