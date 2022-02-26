Nine new homes for Norfolk village

Chairman of Freebridge Andy Walder, with chief executive Anita Jones outside one of our new homes at Church Bank, Terrington St Clement - Credit: Freebridge

A social landlord has handed over the keys to nine new family homes in a Norfolk village.

Freebridge Community Housing has replaced outdated properties on Church Bank, Terrington St Clement with new houses.

Built by E N Suiter Ltd, the properties include eight two-bedroom semi-detached houses, and one two-bedroom detached home.

Two of the homes are available for shared ownership, and the remaining seven offer homes for affordable rent and have already been let.

Anita Jones, chief executive at King's Lynn-based Freebridge said: “These homes have replaced prefab-bungalows that were originally constructed in a non-traditional manner and as such were only ever intended to have a very limited lifespan. These new homes are modern and comfortable with a generous amount of space.”

The new homes reflect Freebridge’s commitment to investing millions of pounds to provide more homes and more choice to meet the growing need for good-quality affordable housing throughout the whole west Norfolk area.

By 2026, the housing provider aims to build 750 new homes to meet the needs of local communities.

Andy Walder, chairman of the Freebridge board, said: “Providing high quality, affordable homes is at the very heart of what we do.

“One of Freebridge’s key objectives for the next five years is to create homes, communities and local spaces to be proud of in west Norfolk and the development of these new homes in Terrington St Clement is a great example of this.

“We believe everyone should have a warm, safe, quality home. And we are working hard to deliver this.”

Last month plans for 43 new homes on Benn's Lane in the village were turned down by councillors.

It came after fears were expressed over whether a pond near the site posed a risk to children's safety if the development went ahead.

The scheme had earlier been given outline planning permission despite more than 300 objections.



