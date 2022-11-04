Council planning to buy seaside property to ease housing pressures

North Norfolk District Council is looking to purchase a two-bed flat in Mundesley to house people in need - Credit: Mike Page

A Norfolk council is planning to buy property in a seaside village in response to growing demand for temporary housing for people in need.

North Norfolk District Council is looking to purchase a two-bed flat in Mundesley, as stopgap accommodation for the homeless and those in urgent need of shelter.

The flat is expected to cost around £115,000, and is considered to need minimal work.

The authority has a duty to provide temporary housing for homeless people and demand has soared in recent years.

There are currently 51 households in the district requiring temporary accommodation, including 20 single people or couples and 31 families.

Before the pandemic the majority in need were single people.

An offer on the flat has been accepted but NNDC's cabinet must sign off on the proposal at a meeting next Monday.

If the purchase goes ahead, it will bring the council’s stock up to 18 properties.

Earlier this year NNDC set aside £750,000 over the next three years to increase the amount of temporary accommodation it has available.

The alternative to buying properties is housing people in bed and breakfasts.