District seat up for grabs in south Norfolk by-election

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:55 AM April 27, 2022
Mulbarton village signPicture: James BassCopy: Craig MowatFor: EN NEWSArchant Norfolk Photographic ©

There is a by-election in Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross - Credit: Evening News ©2004

Voters in Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross will go to the polls next week in a by-election. 

A new member for South Norfolk District Council will be decided at a poll, following the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Vivienne Clifford-Jackson, who stepped down last month due to ill health. 

The election will be held on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm and the result will be declared on Friday. 

Vivienne Clifford-Jackson, a friend of Diane Robinson, sets up an exhibition at Hethel Church of Dia

Liberal Democrat councillor Vivienne Clifford-Jackson stepped down due to ill health - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

The five candidates on the ballot are John Martin for Labour, Andrew Pond of Reform UK, Conservative Silvia Schmidtova, Ian Spratt from the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party’s Tom Williamson. 

Announcing her exit from local politics, Ms Clifford-Jackson said being a councillor is "the best job in the world" but was now unable to give residents the time needed. 

South Norfolk Liberal Democrats confirmed the resignation was due to "ill health" when making the announcement. 

The Liberal Democrat councillor was the leader of SNC from 2003 to 2007 when the Conservatives supplanted the incumbents. She was re-elected to the council in 2019. 

South Norfolk News

