More than 700 Norfolk homes to be upgraded with £9.3m grants

£9.3m has been awarded to councils in Norfolk to upgrade more than 700 homes. - Credit: PA

More than 700 homes in Norfolk are to be upgraded to make them greener and cheaper to heat.

The government has awarded £9.3m to the county's councils to make improvements to low-income households.

The money will mean councils can make upgrades such as new external wall insulation, loft insulation, heat pumps and solar panels.

The government says those changes will save the average household £200 a year on their energy bills.

Norwich City Council will get £3.75m for 320 homes, Great Yarmouth will get £1.65m for around 150, while Breckland, Broadland, King's Lynn, North Norfolk and South Norfolk will share £3.9m.

Emma Hampton is cabinet member for climate change at Norwich City Council - Credit: Labour Party

Emma Hampton, cabinet member for climate change and fuel poverty at Norwich City Council, said: "This funding will make a massive difference to the lives of those in areas where fuel poverty and energy inefficiencies are most common.

“It will support the citywide target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2045, whilst also addressing financial inequalities within certain areas.”

The money comes from the government’s Local Authority Delivery scheme and the Home Upgrade Grant.

Across Suffolk, £7.2m will be spent on measures for around 450 homes.

Lord Callanan, business and energy minister. - Credit: UK Parliament

Lord Callanan, business and energy minister, said: "The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes, with 40pc in England and Wales now at or above Energy Performance Band C.

"This funding for Norfolk and Suffolk will target help at those who need it most to make their homes warmer, more comfortable and greener.

“Heating our homes and buildings makes up almost a third of all carbon emissions, meaning it’s vital that we all do what we can to raise the energy efficiency of our properties.

"We’re investing £6.6bn this parliament to decarbonise our buildings, helping us build back greener and reach our world-leading climate ambitions, whilst saving people money on their bills."

Earlier this month, the Public Accounts Committee said another government scheme - the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme - “underperformed badly”.

It had upgraded only about 47,500 homes out of the 600,000 originally envisaged and delivered a small fraction of the expected jobs. The scheme was scrapped in March.