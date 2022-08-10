News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New bid for mobility scooter garage to prevent retirement home congestion

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:44 PM August 10, 2022
A retirement home could get a new mobility scooter storage area to prevent residents from clogging up the complex with their vehicles.

St Katherine's Court in King's Lynn has submitted plans to build the storage unit to house 20 scooters.

Currently, residents keep their vehicles in communal areas, which the company has called a "significant fire risk", particularly due to the need to use electric charging points.

The site is on the south east side of Gaywood Road, close to the town centre.

A planning statement submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC) said the scheme would provide a secure base out of sight of passersby without impacting nearby residents. 

Ahead of the application being submitted, WNC officers have suggested the plans are "likely to be approved" saying the scale, design and siting are "acceptable in principle".

St Katherine's Court has 41 flats and was built in 1984, offering retirement housing for people over the age of 55.

