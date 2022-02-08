Millions to be spent to improve hundreds of Norfolk homes

Loft insulation is one of the improvements which will be made to Norfolk homes. - Credit: PA

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk are to get better insulation and heating systems after three areas in the county were awarded more than £4m to make houses more energy efficient.

Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk social housing tenants will get their homes improved after the government awarded cash through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).

Norwich City Council successfully bid for £900,000 from the government's pot and City Hall will add £350,000 more to take the total to £1.25m.

It will use that cash to pay for solid wall insulation in 45 of the city’s least energy-efficient homes.

The council says that will mean households can generate and retain heat and energy more efficiently - saving cash on bills and cutting carbon emissions.

Homes in the city's Wensum and Catton Grove wards will benefit, with work to be done by April next year.

Norwich city councillor Emma Hampton. - Credit: Labour Party

Emma Hampton, cabinet member for climate change and fuel poverty at the Labour-run council, said: “This funding is hugely welcome and will make a massive difference to those living in the city.

“As well as supporting our citywide target of net zero carbon emissions by 2045, it will also address financial inequalities within certain areas of our city that need it the most."

Broadland and South Norfolk councils will receive £1.9m to do work on hundreds of homes in partnership with Saffron Housing.

The majority of those are in South Norfolk and Alison Thomas, Conservative councillor for Long Stratton, said it was "tremendous news".

Alison Thomas, Conservative county councillor for Long Stratton. - Credit: Archant

She said: "This money will enable us to deliver air source heat pumps as well as loft insulation to improve 265 social housing properties in South Norfolk.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been awarded £1.6m.

Business and energy minister Lord Callanan said: "The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes and this funding will continue that as we deliver huge benefits for social housing residents – ensuring they keep more of their cash.

"The £3.8 billion we’re investing through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is helping drive down energy bills for thousands, targeting help to those who need it most."