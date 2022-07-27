Plan to expand village shop to include five new homes

Plans to expand a Norfolk village shop building to include five new homes have been lodged with the borough council.

The Village Stores and Post Office on Station Road in Middleton, near King's Lynn, currently has just one ground floor flat alongside the shop, but under the plans, the building would grow to two storeys high.

The expanded building would be reconfigured to include three two-bedroom flats, one three-bedroom flat and one two-bedroom maisonette.

The three-bedroom flat would be accessed via the shop itself and would include a gate at the back leading through to the shop's bin store.

The rear of the building would also include a total of 13 parking spaces, while three of the five properties would enjoy private gardens.

A new storage space would also be constructed, available for use by two of the properties.

The council is due to issue a decision by September 19.