Fate of controversial McDonald's to be decided

An artist's impression of what the new McDonald's drive-through and restaurant would look like in Sprowston - Credit: McDonald's

Controversial plans for a new McDonald's drive-through, which has seen hundreds of angry objections, will be decided next week.

The fast food giant is looking to replace the car sales company Richard Nash in Mousehold Lane in Sprowston with a new restaurant.

Now the plans, which could bring 100-120 jobs, are set to be decided by City Hall at a meeting next Thursday.

The site of the proposed McDonald's in Mousehold Lane in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Ahead of the decision, planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval.

The development would see the former car dealership demolished and replaced with a new restaurant and 41 car parking spaces.

Two consultations have been carried out over the plans, with one attracting 40 objections, plus a petition signed by 244 people. In comparison, 33 people supported the plan.

The re-consultation saw five objections and no letters of support.

McDonald's argues the site is an ideal location given its proximity to the M&S petrol station next door and access to the busy A1042.

If the plans are given the go-ahead it will be the 11th McDonald's in and around the city.

Concerns raised by objectors range from whether the development would increase congestion and litter, if the site was too close to a school and if a new drive-through was needed.

Norwich City Council officers say they are happy with the mitigation planned by McDonald's.

This includes new highway safety plans with a new right-hand turn on Mousehold Lane which will provide space for vehicles to turn into the site while preventing queuing.

The site exit will be designed as a left-only turn, but planning officers say this is not enforceable.

While litter has been raised as a concern in many objections, officers said the company's promised three rubbish patrols a day was "considered reasonable".

The searches will be carried out within 150 meters of the restaurant.

The company has also argued there is a “significant demand” for a drive-through in that part of the city and measures would ensure residents and schools are not adversely impacted, including through noise barriers.