Plans for huge battery in Norfolk hamlet recommended for approval

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:32 PM August 19, 2022
The substation owned by the National Grid on the A140. Picture: Marc Betts

The battery is close to a National Grid substation - Credit: Archant

A decision is expected next week on an application to build a huge battery in a small hamlet on the outskirts of Norwich.

The proposed facility, just off the A140 in Dunston, is intended to be a vital part of the region's growing renewable energy infrastructure.

It will be used to store electricity produced by wind and solar farms at times of low demand, so that it can be fed into the National Grid at times of higher demand.

With of 130MW of battery units it would be around 2.5 times larger than the £25m, 49.9mw battery facility being developed next to a nearby substation, and could power tens of thousands of homes.

The development will help store energy generated by Norfolk renewable energy schemes

The application to build the battery, near Dunston Hall, on Stoke Lane, was meant to be decided at a South Norfolk Council (SNC) meeting in April but was deferred to allow the applicant to provide more information relating to the landscape impact of the development, following concerns from locals.

SNC officers said the effect on the area is considered acceptable and have recommended the plans for approval ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

A report to councillors said: "[The applicant] has provided greater clarity in relation to the impact of the development on the landscape.

"The slight/moderate impact upon the landscape character needs to be considered in the context of the mitigation planting which will help to screen the proposal."

The scheme will include around 30 battery packs, 2.2m in height, across the 5.1-acre site.

It has been put forward by FPC Electric Land Ltd, which says it is a vital piece of infrastructure to help Britain as it becomes more reliant on renewable energy.

Low carbon energy sources like solar and wind farms are more intermittent than traditional fossil-fuelled power stations, creating the need for batteries to help manage the supply.

Several renewable energy schemes are planned for across the county, with many of them in the south.

One of the latest is a 200-acre solar scheme close to Mulbarton known as Blowy's Grove, which will be used to help power Britain's railways.

