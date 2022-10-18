News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Five new homes proposed near village school

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM October 18, 2022
The five new homes are proposed to go up on School Road in Marshland St James, near Wisbech

The five new homes are proposed to go up on School Road in Marshland St James, near Wisbech - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged for five new homes to be built, as the latest new development in a Norfolk village. 

The new homes would go up on School Road in Marshland St James, near Wisbech - and would be located next to a currently under-construction 17-home development. 

The latest batch of proposed houses would consist of one three-bedroom and four four-bedroom properties.

A statement submitted in support of the application says the homes would each be two storeys high, and effectively "a continuation of those being constructed on the adjoining site, with a similar size and scale". 

The statement adds: "The site is located close to the village centre and within easy walking distance of all local facilities and public transport links.

"As part of the proposal the footpath would be extended along the front of the site, providing a safer route for pedestrians walking in to the village and primary school."

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by December 5. 

The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 22/01784/F at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/

West Norfolk News
Wisbech News

