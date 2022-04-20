Green light for village pub car park despite water meadow concerns

Plough Inn in Marsham car park expansion given the nod but requires waterways mitigation - Credit: Google Street View

Plans for an overflow car park at a village pub have been given the nod despite concerns it would damage a nearby water meadow and stream.

Councillors have given approval for the Plough Inn in Marsham to turn an adjacent field, currently used for grazing cows into parking, although a final decision will have to be taken by a council director.

Neighbours and the parish council had raised concerns about the development and its impact on the environment, especially the meadow and a nearby stream called the Mermaid, which is a tributary of the Bure.

However, a report to Broadland District Council (BDC) said the application was needed to alleviate problems being caused by customer parking on the small Fengate lane.

Cars left in inappropriate locations during busy periods have been the cause of a series of complaints to the parish council, BDC and the police.

Marsham Parish Council wrote to BDC with a series of concerns about the plans.

It said: “The council strongly objects to this application on the grounds of it being within very close vicinity of this ancient and protected water meadow and request that the site be restored to the original unique greenfield site.”

Two neighbours also wrote objecting to the plans.

One Fengate resident argued the car park would scare off owls and would be an eyesore when driving through the village.

However, a Meadowview resident, who said they have lived in the area since 1972, argued in support of the development.

The resident said the parking would help address the dangerous traffic problems and cars blocking the narrow lane.

On Wednesday, Thomas Barker, a planning officer, recommended the application for approval, saying the stream was outside the development boundary.

He said: "Clearly there is a need for parking and there is no clear alternative solution for where this parking could otherwise go."

Councillors spent less than five minutes discussing the application.

It was approved with six votes for and one abstention but will be sent to a council chief for final sign-off.

Recent planning changes by Natural England require mitigation measures for protecting Norfolk's waterways across most of the county, which will require the director to approve.