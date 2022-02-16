Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest energy bills

With energy bills set to rise, our analysis shows how average bills relate to neighbourhood deprivation - Credit: PA

With energy prices soaring, we have taken a look at which neighbourhoods in Norfolk have the largest and smallest gas and electricity bills.

Research of neighbourhood-level data shows that households in poorer neighbourhoods have significantly lower energy bills than households in wealthier places.

This is because it costs far less to heat a small flat, than a larger home.

However, charities have warned that it is the poorest who will be hit hardest by the decision earlier this month to lift the energy price cap by 53pc - a hike of £700 a year on average.

In one area of Mancroft ward in Norwich, which is one of the most deprived neighbourhoods, households face average gas bills of £312. Across the city in much-wealthier Eaton the annual bills are £799. The places with the biggest gas bills also include Gorleston, Plumstead and Erpingham.

This is due to blocks of flats retaining heat better than detached homes. The buildings with the highest energy efficiency scores are socially-rented homes, which are more likely to be found in poorer areas. Areas with more new-builds also score better for energy efficiency.

The county’s most deprived areas also save on electricity: parts of Mancroft and Nelson wards, as well as central Cromer, pay around £350 a year or less. The areas with the biggest electricity bills include Ditchingham, Reepham and parts of Long Stratton.

However, research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation shows a far larger proportion of poorer families’ disposable income goes on energy, with 16 per cent of income after housing costs spent on energy bills, compared with five per cent for middle-income families. For low-income lone-parent households it is as high as 22 per cent.

Katie Schmuecker, speaking for the anti-poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Families in poverty are now expected to find at least half of the eye-watering increases in energy bills, when many are already getting into debt to keep their houses warm and food on the table.

“People in poverty are hit hardest by all these pressures because our social security system is simply not offering adequate support.”

The government is providing help for rising energy bills with a £200 loan which will appear as a rebate in October. But it will then have to be repaid at £40 per year for five years.

Additional reporting by Pete Raven.

