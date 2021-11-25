Homes plan on disused hockey pitch could be expanded
- Credit: Google
An eco-friendly bid for homes on a disused hockey pitch could be expanded by an extra 14 properties.
Permission for 82 homes on the site of a redundant hockey pitch in King’s Lynn was granted in 2017, but the borough council is now applying for the go-ahead from its own planning department for a revised plan of 96 homes.
The development, accessed from Aconite Road, would consist of six one-bedroom properties, 26 two-bedrooms, 42 three-bedrooms and 22 four-bedrooms.
All of the one-bedroom homes would be affordable, along with six of the two-bedrooms and two of the three-bedrooms.
At a Tuesday meeting of the council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee, a council officer said electric vehicle facilities and ducting - which distributes airflow across homes - throughout the development would “future-proof” it.
Thirty of the homes are also planned to have solar panels.
The homes would form part of a multi-phase development around the Lynnsport facilities, most of which has been completed.
The plan is expected to go before the council's planning committee in January.
Most Read
- 1 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
- 2 Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly
- 3 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
- 4 Mum's tribute to 'amazing' son amid mental health plea
- 5 Clampdown sees drivers caught using A140 rat-run
- 6 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
- 7 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in King's Lynn
- 8 ‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash
- 9 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Inevitable Villa links continue