Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Homes plan on disused hockey pitch could be expanded

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM November 25, 2021
Lynnsport One aerial shot

The 96 homes would go up on the site of the redundant hockey pitch and it's surrounding green space. - Credit: Google

An eco-friendly bid for homes on a disused hockey pitch could be expanded by an extra 14 properties.

Permission for 82 homes on the site of a redundant hockey pitch in King’s Lynn was granted in 2017, but the borough council is now applying for the go-ahead from its own planning department for a revised plan of 96 homes. 

The development, accessed from Aconite Road, would consist of six one-bedroom properties, 26 two-bedrooms, 42 three-bedrooms and 22 four-bedrooms.

All of the one-bedroom homes would be affordable, along with six of the two-bedrooms and two of the three-bedrooms. 

At a Tuesday meeting of the council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee, a council officer said electric vehicle facilities and ducting - which distributes airflow across homes - throughout the development would “future-proof” it.

Thirty of the homes are also planned to have solar panels. 

The homes would form part of a multi-phase development around the Lynnsport facilities, most of which has been completed.  

The plan is expected to go before the council's planning committee in January.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
King's Lynn News

