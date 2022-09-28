News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Housing development bid for Sprowston builders' yard

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:10 AM September 28, 2022
28 homes could be built on a builder's yard in Sprowston under plans submitted to Broadland District Council

28 homes could be built on a builder's yard in Sprowston under plans submitted to Broadland District Council - Credit: Google Street View

Dozens of homes could be built on a former building yard on the outskirts of Norwich if the plans are given the go-ahead.

The two acre site at Lusher's Loke in Sprowston was a builders' yard from the 1930s until the business went into administration in 2016.

Now, 28 homes could be built there under plans submitted to Broadland District Council (BDC).

A planning statement lodged with the council said a 2019 application to expand the yard was withdrawn "due to huge local objection".

"It was made patently clear that they would rather see a residential development than the continuation and expansion of the existing site.

"The application provides an opportunity to regenerate an existing commercial site and provide much-needed residential housing in a sustainable location.

"The new dwellings, along with general tidying of the site, will enhance the area."

The applicant insists the site will not generate significantly more traffic than its current use.

All the remaining buildings on the site will be demolished.

It has been used since 1934 as a builders' yard, with a sawmill, offices and storage buildings. Before that, the site was a brickworks.

