Green light for next 15 years of town development

Published: 9:02 PM October 11, 2021

Plans for the development of thousands of homes across a south Norfolk town have been adopted.

The Long Stratton Neighbourhood Plan (LSNP), which also covers part of the nearby parish of Tharston and Hapton, was adopted by South Norfolk Council (SNC) on Monday evening.

The plan will be used to provide guidance to the Long Stratton Town Council and Thartson and Hapton Parish council - ultimately helping shape the town's future until 2036 - including the prospective development of more than 1,800 homes and the creation of an eagerly-anticipated bypass.

Long Stratton ward councillor Alison Thomas welcomed the plan. She said: “The Neighbourhood plan is really looking at how the area will look when some of the traffic has been moved out.

"To enable the community to live and breathe, and work and shop and talk in peace, and to enable the whole community to have a village feel.

You may also want to watch:

“At the moment it’s sadly a community that’s dissected by a very busy road, with heavy fumes and noisy traffic.”

Long Stratton ward councillor Alison Thomas welcomed the plan - Credit: Archant

This was echoed by fellow Long Stratton ward councillor Josh Worley, who described the plan as a “real opportunity” for the people of the town to shape how they want it to look.

Councillors voted unanimously to adopt the LSNP.

The council’s adoption follows a referendum in September, which saw a turnout of just 12.63pc.

Of the area’s 3,845 electors, 485 took part, with 78pc welcoming the plans - 379 for and 106 against.

The LNSP comes five years after the Long Stratton Area Action Plan (AAP) - part of South Norfolk Council's own local plan for the district - was adopted.

The AAP provided framework for the delivery of more than 1,800 homes which, in turn, would necessitate the creation of a new primary school and pre-school.

How the Long Stratton bypass could look - Credit: Norfolk Homes

Meanwhile, the A140 bypass, campaigned for over several decades, could come courtesy of plans submitted by developers Norfolk Homes Ltd and Norfolk Land Ltd.

The LSNP is a localised tool designed to represent the local community, giving them a chance to influence the future of the area and thus ensure any development has a positive impact.